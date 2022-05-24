May 26, 1937 – May 15, 2022
Shirley Ann (Frederick) Carmichael, 84, of Mesquite, Nevada, died Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Shirley was born May 26, 1937, in Kearney, Nebraska. She was married to Richard Carmichael for 67 years. She lived in Fremont, Nebraska, for many years and worked at Brady’s, Redman Shoes and Valmont, and in Quincy, Illinois, at Motorola.
She enjoyed crossword puzzles and puzzles.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Carmichael; a son, Steve Carmichael (Jennifer) of Rapid City, South Dakota; two daughters, Debra Heinke (Bob) of Mesquite, and Cindy Anthony of Fremont; three brothers; three sisters; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.