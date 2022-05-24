 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shirley Ann (Frederick) Carmichael

  • 0
Shirley Ann (Frederick) Carmichael

May 26, 1937 – May 15, 2022

Shirley Ann (Frederick) Carmichael, 84, of Mesquite, Nevada, died Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Shirley was born May 26, 1937, in Kearney, Nebraska. She was married to Richard Carmichael for 67 years. She lived in Fremont, Nebraska, for many years and worked at Brady’s, Redman Shoes and Valmont, and in Quincy, Illinois, at Motorola.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles and puzzles.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Carmichael; a son, Steve Carmichael (Jennifer) of Rapid City, South Dakota; two daughters, Debra Heinke (Bob) of Mesquite, and Cindy Anthony of Fremont; three brothers; three sisters; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Nearly two million displaced in India's Assam floods

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News