June 21, 1936 – May 24, 2021

Shirley Ann Lundstrom, age 84, of Fremont passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at her home.

Shirley was born on June 21, 1936, to Herbert and Vivian Marlow, in Guthrie Center, Iowa. She attended and graduated from Guthrie Center High School in 1954. Following high school, Shirley moved to Fremont. She met the love of her life, Roger Lundstrom, and was married Oct. 12, 1957, in Wahoo. Shirley worked as a homemaker all her life and enjoyed spending time with her family and following her grandchildren’s activities.

She is preceded in death by her husband Roger in 2013; son-in-law, Greg Kucera; parents; mother- and father-in-law, Sie and Edythe Lundstrom.

She is survived by her daughters, Melanie Lundstrom of Altoona, Iowa, Debbie Kucera of Fremont; sister, Janice (Max) Kirby of Central City, Herb (Lynn) Marlow of Ben Wheeler, Texas, sister-in-law, Roma Youngquist; 6 grandsons; numerous great-great-grandchildren; and special friends, Paul and Dolores Watson.

Memorials may be directed to Sinai Lutheran Church or to the family.

