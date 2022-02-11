 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shirley Ann Reeser

July 23, 1936 – February 9, 2022

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Reeser; son, Carl Reeser; twin sister, Roma Humphrey; and sister, Donna Ferguson. She is survived by her son, Ted Reeser; daughter, Winnie Stoll; grandchildren, Jacob Reeser, Angel Robinson, Denise Kruger, Jaci Reeser, Rebecca Reeser, Sami Reeser, and Sierra Mehaffey; and many great-grandchildren.

Visitation is 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Reichmuth Funeral Home. The graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn.

