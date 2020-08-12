Shirley Ann (Tilton) Ewing
June 1, 1941 – August 8, 2020
Shirley Ann (Tilton) Ewing, 79, passed away peacefully at Josie Harper Hospice in Omaha, Nebraska, on Aug. 8, 2020. Shirley was born June 1, 1941, in Rolfe, Iowa, the first child of Wilbur and Hazel (Happy) Tilton. She grew up on the family farm, loved all the animals, helped her Dad with chores and her Mom with gardening and canning. She graduated from Humboldt High School and had a long successful career at Hormel Foods Corporation starting in Fort Dodge, Iowa, then later in Fremont, Nebraska. She retired from Hormel in 2003, after 40 years as an administrative assistant. This gave her more time for family and hobbies. Shirley loved to read, enjoyed movies and a few favorite TV series, and adult coloring books. She also made sure she took care of herself by walking and exercising.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Rodney Boudonck; 3 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; her daughter-in-law, Maria Ruiz O’Farril; her siblings, Ken (Lorraine) Tilton, Sandy (Bob) Tharp, Judy (Bob) Zeidler; and her sister-in-law, Deb Tillton; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Preceding Shirley in death were her parents; son, Greg Boudonck; granddaughter, Amy Boudonck; great-grandson, Jonathon Boudonck; siblings, Doug Tilton, Larry Tilton, and Deb (Tilton) Petersen.
A livestreamed memorial service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. A private family committal service will be held at North Lawn Cemetery in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Fremont Alliance Church.
Online condolences at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
