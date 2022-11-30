April 28, 1938 – November 21, 2022

Shirley Ann Torgerson passed away Nov. 21, 2002. She was born in Rhodes, Iowa, and grew up in Newton, until the family moved to Valley.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Eugene Torgerson, and daughter, Diane Cady, who passed away earlier this year.

She is survived by 3 sons, Robert of Fremont, Richard and wife Cathy of Kansas City, Missouri, and Gerald and wife Vickie of Wichita, Kansas.

A memorial service will be held at Dugan Funeral Chapel on Friday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m. Condolences may be left at duganchapel.com.

Dugan Funeral Chapel, 402-721-2880