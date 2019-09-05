Shirley Ann Von Seggern

February 25, 1927 – September 2, 2019
Shirley Ann (Lantefield) Von Seggern, 92, of Fremont, Nebraska, formerly of the Hooper and Uehling, Nebraska, area entered into eternal rest on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Providence Place in Fremont.
Shirley was born Feb. 25, 1927, at Oakland, Nebraska, to Elmer and Marie (Johnson) Lantefield. She was a life-long resident of the Uehling area before moving to Fremont. Shirley married Vernon Von Seggern on April 20, 1947, at Elim-Swaburg Lutheran Church, where she was also baptized and confirmed. Vernon preceded her in death on Feb. 10, 1994.
Shirley was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church (Cuming County Line). Family and faith were paramount in her life.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Ann (Bob) Boehlke of Fremont; sons, Keith (Barbara) Von Seggern of Dallas, Texas, and Chaplain Col. Lyle (Linda) Von Seggern of San Antonio, Texas; 8 grandchildren and 6 stepgrandsons; 13 great-grandchildren and 7 step-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Lorna Von Seggern of Scribner, Nebraska, and Volline Von Seggern of Fremont; and many nieces and nephews.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon; 3 brothers; and 3 sisters.
The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cuming County Line. Visitation will be Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to family’s choice.
