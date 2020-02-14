July 28, 1919 – February 11, 2020

Shirley Bevington, age 100, of Valley, Nebraska, passed away at her home in Valley on Feb. 11, 2020.

Shirley Rosamond (Rosengrant) Bevington was born July 28, 1919, to Ward and Edith (Stewart) Rosengrant near Garden Grove, Decatur County, Iowa. In 1930, the family moved to Whitney, Nebraska, where her father wheat farmed. She attended school in Whitney until 11th grade when they moved to Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Shirley graduated from Poplar Bluff High School in 1938. On Jan. 4, 1939, she married Frank Bevington in Corning, Arkansas. They were blessed with two sons, Gail and Roger.

The family moved to Nebraska in 1947, and lived in Beatrice, Fairbury, and Swanton until finally settling in Valley, where Shirley lived for the next 70 years. She was a loving mother to all of her family.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband Frank; and brothers, Blaine and Basil. She is survived by sons, Gail (Kay) of Fremont and Roger (Bonnie) of Valley; 9 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Beverly Davis of Chillicothe, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn with visitation one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Elkhorn. Memorials can be made to Valley American Legion Post 58 or Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.