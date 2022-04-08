 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shirley Callaway

  • 0
Shirley Callaway

May 5, 1935 – April 4, 2022

Shirley Mae McGhee Callaway, age 86, of Dodge, Nebraska, died April 4, 2022, at home.

Shirley was born May 5, 1935, the second of four children to Harold and Esther (Jesseph) McGhee. She married Albert “Pink” Callaway on June 8, 1957. Shirley enjoyed every person she became acquainted with, she was always a positive person. She loved fishing, gardening, canning, dancing and family time. Shirley was a hard worker, she worked for Campbell’s Soup. She was able to spend the last years of her life with family.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Terry Lynn Green; grandchildren, Daniel Gregory, Jason Gregory and Austin Green; siblings, Harold, Leona, Helen, and Denny Engelhaupt. A special thanks to my son-in-law, Phil Green.

There are no services at this time. Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com or mail cards to Shirley Callaway, Box 2144, Fremont, NE, 68026.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Drone video shows destruction in Kyiv region following Russian occupation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News