Shirley Callaway

Shirley was born May 5, 1935, the second of four children to Harold and Esther (Jesseph) McGhee. She married Albert “Pink” Callaway on June 8, 1957. Shirley enjoyed every person she became acquainted with, she was always a positive person. She loved fishing, gardening, canning, dancing and family time. Shirley was a hard worker, she worked for Campbell’s Soup. She was able to spend the last years of her life with family.