September 28, 1935 – June 8, 2020

Shirley E. Varilek, 84 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health. She was born Sept. 28, 1935, in Minatare, Nebraska, to Dave and Edna (Bauer) Schnell.

She graduated from Alliance High School in 1953. Shirley married Dean Varilek on July 28, 1960, in Fort Collins, Colorado. They moved to Fremont in 1971.

She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Shirley collected windmills and tins. She enjoyed camping and loved her dogs, Pookie and FiFi.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Dean; son, David Varilek; daughter, Susan Sawyer, all of Fremont; 3 grandchildren, Krystal, Kory (Ashley) Varilek and Paige Sawyer; and one great-grandchild, Allie Varilek; brother, Jerry (Rita) Schnell; sisters, Marilyn (Gene) Schoeneman, Joyce Galyen; and sister-in-law, Eileen Spencer, all of Alliance, Nebraska.

She was preceded in death by her parents and parents-in-law.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to FurEver Homes, Inc. or the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.

