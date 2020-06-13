× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 1, 1936 – June 10, 2020

Shirley J. Dwyer, age 84, of Fremont died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her daughter’s home.

Shirley was born Jan. 1, 1936, in Cedar Bluffs to John and Marie (Hansen) Jessen. She attended District 11 School and graduated from Fremont High School in 1953. She worked at Western Electric and Lucent where she retired in 1998. She then worked part time at Hy-Vee for 20 years.

She married Robert Meier in 1955 and they had three children. They divorced and she later married George Dwyer.

Survivors: children, Carmen Meyer of Fremont, Denise (Steve Schiferl) Varilek of Fremont, Randy Meier of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren, Rusty Meyer, Krystal Varilek, Kory (Ashley) Varilek; great-grandchildren, Kaden Meyer and Allie Varilek; sisters, Gloria (Dick) Andersen of Fremont, Norma Hagerty of Fremont, Judy Anderson of Fremont; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Jessen and Judy Jessen of Fremont.

Shirley was preceded in death by sisters and brothers-in-law, Delores and Elmer Voss, Mardell and Fred Heybrock, Florene Jessen, Rose Marie Jessen, Lola and Lowell Meyer; brothers, Delbert and Lloyd Jessen; brothers-in-law, Lanny Anderson and Dan Hagerty; and son-in-law, Robert Meyer.