June 30, 1932 – November 24, 2022

Shirley J. Harrah, age 90, of Fremont passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at home.

Shirley was born June 30, 1932, in Fremont to Fred and Florence (Clevealand) Maxey. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1952. She married Eli Harrah on Aug. 8, 1959, in Fremont. Shirley worked for Bosch and Lamb in Fremont and then Commercial Optical in Omaha. She then took time to raise their family before going to work at Brestwood Inn for many years.

Shirley was a 75-year member of the First Congregational Church, UCC, in Fremont as well as a 35-year member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #200 Auxiliary in Fremont.

The greatest joy of Shirley’s life was her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Survivors: husband, Eli of Fremont; daughters, Robbin Wilson and Sandra Harrah, both of Fremont; son, Craig Harrah of Overland Park, Kansas; adopted son, Edward English of Overland Park; grandson, Steven (Chelsea) Wilson of Lincoln; granddaughters, Jordan (Carl) Harrah of Omaha, Amber Wilson of Florida.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Ann Maxey; and stepbrother, Bill Daugherty.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the First Congregational Church, UCC in Fremont. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the church or donor’s choice. Visitation will be Tuesday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

