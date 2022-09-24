June 13, 1938 – September 19, 2022

Shirley June Reker, age 84, of Fremont died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at home.

Shirley was born June 13, 1938, in Fremont to Orville and Arietta (Vance) Riley Sr. Due to her father’s work with the railroad, the family lived in Oregon from 1943-1949. They returned to Fremont and she graduated from Fremont High School in 1958. She married Lonnie Reker on Nov. 16, 1958, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. They have made Fremont their home ever since.

During her working years, Shirley worked for OP Skaggs Grocery Store, Kwik Shop, HyVee and the Habitat Store. She also drove a school van for handicapped children.

Shirley was a member of First Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Survivors: husband, Lonnie of Fremont; daughters, Nyla (Chuck) Bodfield of Omaha, Vickie (friend Sam) Reker of Fremont; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Orville “Lucky” Riley Jr.; sister-in-law, Shirley Burbach.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church. Visitation will be Monday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

