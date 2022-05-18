Shirley L. Hoppel

Shirley has gone home to be with Jesus who has long prepared her place in Heaven. She was a born-again Christian who was a part of the Body of Christ and belonged to the Church that Jesus built for his Saints. She boldly stood on God’s living and active Word of Trust from The Bible alone as God has commanded us. She always knew that the only way to Heaven was through Jesus as she lived for His glory. The angels are singing, and Jesus has wrapped his arms around her as he opens her eyes to see the greatest creation of all. Heaven! Hallelujah! Thanks be to God! John 5:24- “Very truly I tell you, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life and will not be judged but has crossed over from death to life.”