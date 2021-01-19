August 11, 1938 – January 16, 2021

Shirley M. Bengston, age 82, of Fremont died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Nye Pointe in Fremont.

Shirley was born Aug. 11, 1938, to Paul and Leota (Hiebenthal) Hasebroock. She was raised in the Scribner/Fremont area and graduated from Fremont High School. She married Frederick J. Bengston on May 15, 1960. After their marriage they lived on his family’s farm near Uehling until retiring and moving into Fremont.

Before Shirley was married she worked at First State Bank in Fremont, after her marriage she raised her family, served as a 4-H leader and helped out on the farm. Shirley also worked for the hospital in the medical records department until she retired. After her retirement she worked as a care giver for Home Instead.

While the couple lived near Uehling they were members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Uehling then after moving to Fremont they became members of Salem Lutheran Church. Shirley was very active in the church, including her circle group and quilting group.