February 3, 1934—April 8, 2023

Shirley A. Meyer, 89, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Brookestone Meadows in Elkhorn.

She was born Feb. 3, 1934, in Herman, Nebraska, to Floyd H. and Maxine L (Sims) Barton.

Shirley grew up in Arlington, Nebraska, and graduated from the Nebraska School for the Deaf. She lived in Arlington, Fremont and Elkhorn since 1999.

She married Delbert C. Meyer on May 19, 1957, at Blair, Nebraska. Delbert passed away Nov. 22, 1988.

Shirley was a member of the Fremont Alliance Church, Nebraska Association of the Deaf, Omaha Association of the deaf and was named the 2013 Volunteer of the Year. She worked at French’s Eggs in Elkhorn for many years.

Survived by daughter, Cheryl (Wayne) Knoell of Omaha; son, Charlie (Val) Meyer of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Evelyn Hall of Ohio; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents; husband, Delbert and son, Mark Meyer.

Memorial Service will be 10:30 am, Friday April 14, 2023, at Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home in Arlington. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Thursday also at Reckmeyer-Moser FH, in Arlington.

Private Interment will be at the Arlington Cemetery, Arlington, Nebraska.

Memorials to the family for a fund yet to be established.

Online condolences at mosermemorialchapels.com.

Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home, 232 W. Eagle, St. Arlington, NE 68002 402-478-4151.