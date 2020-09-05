× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 20, 1931 – September 2, 2020

Slayton Smith, age 88, of Somerset, Kentucky, formerly of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his home.

Slayton was born on Oct. 20, 1931, in Hayward, Iowa, to the late John W. Smith and Marguerite Schutt Smith. He was a Seaman in the United States Navy and a retired electrical lineman and worked for numerous different electric companies in the Omaha area. He was also an avid golfer.

He is survived by a son, Sterling Smith (Jeanne Meyer) Smith of Omaha, Nebraska; a brother, Ames (Rosalee) Smith of Colorado Springs, Colorado; a brother-in-law, Dallas Cummins of Somerset, Kentucky; a niece, Laura (Sean) Smith of Colorado Springs, and a nephew, Eric Smith of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Along with his parents, John and Marguerite Smith, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn “Charlie” Smith, whom he married on Aug. 22, 1964, in Campbell County, Tennessee; she preceded him in death on July 31, 2006.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.