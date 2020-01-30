September 29, 1941 – January 26, 2020
Stanley D. Kelberlau, age 78, of Scribner died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Nye Pointe in Fremont.
Stan was born Sept. 29, 1941, in West Point to Carl and Hattie (Wegner) Kelberlau. He was raised on the family farm northwest of Scribner. He graduated from Scribner High School in 1959. After high school he served in the U.S. Army as a cook. After his service he returned to Scribner and married Mary Stibor in 1966 and they lived on his family’s farm. After his marriage Stan worked at IBP in West Point for 10 years while he continued to farm. He and Mary then began the Kelberlau Mills (sawmill) and farmed.
Stan was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Scribner.
Survivors: daughters, Linda (Steve Herbolsheimer) Kelberlau of Scribner, Sandy (David Baeumler) Kelberlau of Raleigh, North Carolina, Kathy (Andy) Ortmeier of Dodge; nine grandchildren, Adam Muller, Megan (Andy) Stock, Carly (Kevin Mendick) Muller, Ashley Ortmeier, Taylor Ortmeier, Trevor Ortmeier, Allison Ortmeier, Calvin Baeumler, Theodore Baeumler; great-granddaughter, Izeyl Stock; brothers, Wallace Kelberlau of Scribner (Wally passed away Jan. 28, 2020), Charles (Beverly) Kelberlau of Fremont; mother-in-law, Alice Stibor of Fremont; sisters-in-law, Cindy (Jim) Shotkoski of Scribner, Sara (Tim) Nielsen of Fremont; brothers-in-law, John Stibor of Scribner, Pete (Georgia) Stibor of North Bend.
Stan was preceded in death by his wife; sister, Joyce (Doc) Moeller; and sister-in-law, Elaine Kelberlau.
The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Monday Feb. 3, 2020, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Scribner. Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Cemetery Association. Visitation will be Sunday at Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the family present from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.