Stanley E. Vala Jr.

January 4, 1955 – January 1, 2023

Stanley E. Vala Jr., age 68, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, formerly of North Bend and Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away on Jan. 1, 2023, at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska. Stan was born on Jan. 4, 1955, to Stanley E. Vala, Sr. and Bernice (Grow) Vala.

The Lord, family and many friends and neighbors supported he and Nancy through their four-year journey fighting Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. The latest in care, clinical trials, and treatments such as stem cell transplant, CAR-T Cell and other immunological agents were provided by the UNMC Lymphoma Care Team.

Stan is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nancy (Rehbein) Vala; son, Justin (Karamie); and grandchildren, Kendall and Owen, all of Elkhorn; sister, Nancy (Larry) Frank; sister-in-law, Karen Dorian; brothers-in-law, Dave (Ann) Rehbein and Randy (Loretta) Rehbein; uncle, Marvin (Gayle) Vala; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley Sr. and Bernice Vala; and cherished in-laws, Raymond and Phebe Rehbein.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Family will be receiving friends from 12-1 p.m. on Friday before the service.

Memorials may be sent to Josie Harper Hospice House, 7415 Cedar St., Omaha, NE 68124.

Special thanks to neighbors in Lincoln and Elkhorn for their help around the house and yard, as well as with surprise gifts and treats throughout Stan's illness.

Reichmuth Funeral Home, Omaha, NE

402-289-2222