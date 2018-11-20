September 22, 1925 – November 13, 2018
Stanley G. Voskamp, age 93, of Scribner died Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, at Parkview Home in Dodge.
Stan was born near Scribner on Sept. 22, 1925, to Gerrit and Margaret (Grone) Voskamp. He moved to the Uehling area. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hooper. He received his elementary education in a country school near Uehling and attended high school in Uehling, graduating in 1943. Stan managed a fertilizer firm for many years. He served on the church board and school board. He was a member of the Lions Club, Uehling Fire Department, Masonic Lodge and coached Little League baseball.
He was united in marriage to Marilyn Renter on April 3, 1949, at the Congregational Church in Scribner. They lived in Uehling and had two sons, Jan and Jeff; and a daughter, Ann.
Survivors: wife, Marilyn of Scribner; children, Jan and wife Mary Voskamp of Langley, Oklahoma, Jeff (wife Susan) Voskamp of Rogers, Arkansas, and Ann (husband Russel) Poppe of Scribner; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Stan was preceded in death by his parents, infant son Joel, sister and two brothers.
The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at United Lutheran Church in Scribner. The Rev. Dr. Nicki McIntyre will officiate. Burial will be in the Uehling Cemetery. Visitation at Ludvigsen’s Scribner Chapel will be Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to Uehling Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
