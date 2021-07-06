November 3, 1929 – July 4, 2021

Stanley James Shavlik, 91, departed this world Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Nye Pointe Health in Fremont. He entered the world Nov. 3, 1929, on the Shavlik Ranch near Newboro in Wheeler County to Alois (Louis) Shavleik and Ludmila (Millie) Blatny Shavlik.

Stan graduated high school in 1948 in Linwood.

Stan and Jean were married on Nov. 7, 1950, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Linwood. Stan was a lifelong farmer. During his lifetime, Stan belonged to Catholic Parishes of St. Mary’s in Linwood, Sts. Peter and Paul in Abie, St. Anthony’s in Bruno, and St. George in Morse Bluff. Faith and fellowship have been the cornerstone of his foundation.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant brother; his beloved wife, Jean; brother-in-law, George Vanis; sister-in-law, Phyllis Shavlik.