November 3, 1929 – July 4, 2021
Stanley James Shavlik, 91, departed this world Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Nye Pointe Health in Fremont. He entered the world Nov. 3, 1929, on the Shavlik Ranch near Newboro in Wheeler County to Alois (Louis) Shavleik and Ludmila (Millie) Blatny Shavlik.
Stan graduated high school in 1948 in Linwood.
Stan and Jean were married on Nov. 7, 1950, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Linwood. Stan was a lifelong farmer. During his lifetime, Stan belonged to Catholic Parishes of St. Mary’s in Linwood, Sts. Peter and Paul in Abie, St. Anthony’s in Bruno, and St. George in Morse Bluff. Faith and fellowship have been the cornerstone of his foundation.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant brother; his beloved wife, Jean; brother-in-law, George Vanis; sister-in-law, Phyllis Shavlik.
He is survived by his children, Laura (Henry) Rahlfs of North Bend, Nebraska, Paul (Lucy) Shavlik of Fremont, and Nancy (Jack) Soukup of Davey, Nebraska; 5 grandchildren, Henry Rahlfs Jr., Mick Rahlfs, Bill Rahlfs, Connie Hartung, and Renae Lockhart; 8 great-grandchildren, Michael and Brittany Rahlfs, Branden Claussen, Lane and Ciera Hartung, Melany, Samantha and Peyton Lockhart; brother, Milo Shavlik of North Platte; sister, Rose Vanis of David City; cousins, nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 8, at St. George Catholic Church in Morse Bluff, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend, and continue one hour prior to the service at church on Thursday. Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend.
Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Linwood.
Memorials may be directed to Blessings Food Pantry or Morse Bluff Legion Post 340.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main St., North Bend, NE, 68649.
