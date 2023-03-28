June 27, 1932 – March 24, 2023

Stanley Popken, 90, of Fremont passed away on March 24, 2023.

He was born June 27, 1932, in rural North Bend to Bernhard and Marie (Gollenstede) Popken. He was a Uehling businessman for 25 years.

Stan is survived by wife of 68 years, Ione Popken; children, David (Michele) Popken, Barbara (Darrell) Sagehorn and Nancy (Jack) Hank; and son-in-law, Kurt Baumert; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Jean Popken.

He was preceded in death by daughter, Linda Baumert, in 2011 and brother, Duane Popken, in 1985.

Visitation is Thursday, March 30, at 9:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., all at First Lutheran Church (3200 E. Military Ave.) in Fremont. Fellowship and luncheon to follow the service.

Memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church Fremont and new Uehling Fire and Rescue building.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.