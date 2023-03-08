July 27, 1941 – March 5, 2023

Stanley S. Naydo, age 81, of Fremont passed away on March 5, 2023.

Stan was born on July 27, 1941, to Johnny and Josephine (Yoshiko) Naydo and grew up in Los Angeles and studied engineering at Berkley.

He worked for the city of Los Angeles as an engineer. After suffering some health issues in 2003 he moved to Fremont and worked for Casey’s, Arbor Manor and then Fremont Health Systems until his retirement.

Stan is survived by his wife, Julie Naydo; and stepchildren, Tiffany (Jeremy) Siffring, Alycia (Jeremiah) Miller, Dustin Hansen, Jade Brumbaugh, Astaisha (Shane) Masters, and Alex (Kristen) Anstey; 18 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brother, Walter Naydo of Pasadena, California.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Greg Brumbaugh; and his beloved dog, Yoshi Sparkle.

Stan will always be remembered for his genuine love of people and his longing for knowledge.

Private services will be held.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.