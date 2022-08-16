November 30, 1935 – August 13, 2022

Stella Fern Lucas of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Omaha, Nebraska.

She was born Nov. 30, 1935, in Grand Island, Nebraska, where she lived and attended school, graduating from Grand Island Senior High School. She married Edmund L. Lucas on Sept. 6, 1953, in Grand Island, Nebraska, where she raised four sons. Fern spent her time being a homemaker, Cub Scout Den Mother and proud supporter of her sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always willing to give a helping hand to anyone in need.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Herbert E. Hawley and Della (Powell) Hawley; brother, Frank Hawley and wife Janice.

She is survived by her husband, Edmund of Fremont; her four sons, Steven (Marcella) Lucas of Omaha, Nebraska, granddaughters, Janelle and Jestina, Timothy (Viola) Lucas of Sterling, Nebraska, grandsons, Mark (Tylene) of Omaha, great-granddaughters, Aspen and Ayla, and Michael (Courtney) Lucas of Lincoln, Matthew Lucas of Fremont, granddaughter, Sharla (James) Reed, of Omaha, and great-grandson, James, David (Lynn) of Lincoln, grandsons, Christopher Lucas and Geoffrey Lucas.

Visitation will be held at Dugan Funeral Chapel on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 6-8 p.m.

The graveside service will be on Friday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. at Wheeler Grove Cemetery in Carson, Iowa.

Memorials suggested to the family.

Condolences may be left at duganchapel.com.

Dugan Funeral Chapel

402-721-2880