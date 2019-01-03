Died December 31, 2018
Stephanie Knobbe, 62, of West Point, passed away Monday, December 31, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral Mass will be 10:30am on Saturday, January 5 at St. Boniface Catholic Church at Monterey with Reverend Steve Emanuel as celebrant. Burial will be at St. Boniface Cemetery with lunch following at the Nielsen Center. Visitation will be Friday from 3:00pm to 6:00pm with a Vigil Service at 6:00pm all at St. Boniface Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Boniface Church Endowment, GACC Endowments, or will be used to buy children’s books for the library. Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home.
Survivors include her husband, Pat, of West Point; children, Amy (Ryan) Guerra of Omaha, Ryan (Libby) Knobbe of West Point, Kylie (Brandon) Dirkschneider of Blair, and Nathan (Kelly) Knobbe of Sidney; sister, Stacey (David) Winter of Lincoln; brothers, Mike (Sherry) Smith of Wood River, Bill (Chris) Smith of Central City, and Tom (Lynn) Barron of South Carolina.