Stephen "Steve" G. Mallette

June 14, 1947 – June 7, 2019

Stephen G. “Steve” Mallette, age 71, of Hooper died Friday, June 7, 2019, in Omaha.

Steve was born June 14, 1947, in Fremont to Clifford and Edith (Hultman) Mallette. He was raised in Oakland and graduated from Oakland High School before attending Wayne State College. He moved to Hooper and worked for the Farmers Co-op fixing tires. He loved to play fast pitch softball and play guitar. He played for several bands, including Shifting Sands and Velvet Haze.

Services will be held at a later date.

Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com.

