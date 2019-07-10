Stephen "Steve" G. Mallette

June 14, 1947 – June 7, 2019
Stephen G. “Steve” Mallette, age 71, of Hooper died Friday, June 7, 2019, in Omaha.
Steve was born June 14, 1947, to Clifford and Edith (Hultman) Mallette. He was raised on his parents’ farm near Hooper, Nebraska. He was baptized and confirmed at Swaburg Lutheran Church near Hooper. Later, when his parents retired, they moved to Oakland. Steve graduated from Oakland High School and then, went on to Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska. He moved to Hooper and went to work for the Farmers Co-op in Hooper and retired from there. After retirement, Steve started the Hooper Tire and Service at the former Co-op location in Hooper. He continued with this business until his death.
He loved music. He sang and played the guitar with a band, The Velvet Haze. He also loved sports and spent much time playing fast pitch softball where he was an outstanding pitcher for several years. Hunting and fishing were two of his priorities. He and his brother, Mike, spent many long hours together, during the hunting season. Steve was inducted into both the Nebraska Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Nebraska Softball Hall of Fame.
Survivors include his daughters, Cherish Calabretto and Marcy Mallette; grandchildren, Alec and Elyse; great-granddaughter, Natalie; sisters, Lylas Guthrie and Bonnie Larson; brother, Mike (Donna) Mallette; and several nieces and nephews and his dog, Buddy.
Deceased family members include his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Vivian and Lee Babcock.
The memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper.
