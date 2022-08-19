September 22, 1951 – August 17, 2022

Steven B. Smith, age 70, of Fremont died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Omaha.

Steven was born Sept. 22, 1951, in Decatur, Illinois, to Eugene and Margaret (Koch) Smith. He was raised in Decatur and graduated from MacArthur High School in 1969. Steven served during the years of 1971 to 1975 in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. After his military service he worked at UPS as a manager, then retired from Ryder Logistics.

On Aug. 28, 2004, Steven married Shari Livingston and they made their home in Fremont.

Steven had a great love for his country and fellow service members. He was the faith leader for his family and friends. His greatest joy was his grandchildren. He loved them so much and was so proud to be their “papa.” He loved woodworking, painting, leather work and making pens.

Survivors: wife, Shari of Fremont; children, Shani (Rob) Smith of Omaha, Tara (Chad) Valla of Bennet, Abbie (Ryan) Peterson of Brandon, South Dakota, Jessie (Nick) Czerok of Pierson, Florida; grandchildren, Isaiah Smith, Elijah Smith, Sahler Smith, Trenton Karli and Jase Peterson; brother, Bruce (Sheila) Smith of Sherman, Texas; sister, Karen Wildman of Cerro Gordo, Illinois; mother-in-law, Marilyn Livingston of Fremont; brother-in-law, Doug Livingston of Fremont; sister-in-law, Susan Livingston Jones of Fremont; many nieces, nephews and other family.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont beginning at 9 a.m. The funeral will follow at 10 a.m., also at the chapel on Saturday. Burial with Military Honors will be in Ridge Cemetery in Fremont. A luncheon will follow the burial at the Hazel Keene YMCA Lodge (3402 W. Military). In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Open Door Mission, International Fellowship of Christians and Jews or to the donor’s choice.

