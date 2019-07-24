Steven J. LaunerJuly 30, 1950 – July 23, 2019
Steven J. Launer, 68, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, died early Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019, in the Douglas County Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska.
Steven was born in Fremont, Nebraska, to Mildred R. (Hester) Launer and Donald J. Launer. He graduated from Fremont Senior High School in 1968 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He was trained in aircraft electronics, cryptography counter measures and he attained the rank of Sgt. E5. Steven served in the Republic of Vietnam conflict. Following his discharge from the Marine Corps, in 1976 he moved to Wyoming where he was employed as a heavy truck driver, mechanic, and in missile site maintenance for the Air Force.
He enjoyed riding his Marine Corps Electra Glide Motorcycle. He attended all the funerals of other Marines he could, believing a brother Marine should be present for the final change of duty station of a brother Marine. No Marine is ever alone. Semper Fi!
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Jacob and Louise Launer; mother, Mildred (Hester) Launer; and son, Jacob.
Surviving is his father and stepmother, Don and Lila Launer of Fremont, and five cousins.
Visitation at the Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont will be on Friday, July 26, from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. There will be a graveside service Friday at 11 a.m. in Memorial Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the Fremont Honor Guard of American Legion Post 20 and VFW Post 854. Memorials are suggested to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation (The Cooper Center 18251 Quantico Gateway Dr., Triangle, VA. 22172-1776).
