Steven L. Kisby

Steven L. Kisby

April 4, 1940 – April 22, 2022

Preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Winifred Kisby; sister, Sharon.

Survived by his wife of almost 61 years, Judy; children, Larry (Lori) Kisby, Stacey (Richard) Atkinson, Shelly (Fred) Thomas and Steven (Megan) Kisby; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; his brothers and sisters; his extended family and many good friends. The graveside service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or the ASPCA.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

72nd Street Chapel

1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

