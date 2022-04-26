Steven L. Kisby

Survived by his wife of almost 61 years, Judy; children, Larry (Lori) Kisby, Stacey (Richard) Atkinson, Shelly (Fred) Thomas and Steven (Megan) Kisby; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; his brothers and sisters; his extended family and many good friends. The graveside service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or the ASPCA.