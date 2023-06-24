July 6, 1935—June 21, 2023
Sue A. Blomendahl, 87, of Hooper, Nebraska, died on June 21, 2023, at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont.
Celebration of Sue’s life will be Wednesday, June 28, 10:30 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper on Tuesday, June 27, from 4-8 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Redeemer Lutheran Church or Lutheran Family Services. There will be a private family committal before the celebration of life service.
Ludvigsen’s Hooper Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Online guestbook at hooper-scribner.com.