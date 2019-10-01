October 11, 1932 – September 14, 2019
On Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, Sue Christensen Wagner left this life. One minute smiling, the next gone. In Sue fashion, she moved on quickly to the next adventure. An extraordinary life well lived.
A Celebration of Life will be held Oct. 5, 2 p.m., at Lucas Funeral Home on Ball Street in Grapevine, Texas. The family has requested friends and family wear the bright colors Sue loved. Memorials can be sent to the Alzheimer’s Foundation. Inurnment will be at the Horseshoe Bay Mausoleum Monday, Oct. 7.
Sue Christensen was born Oct. 11, 1932, in the early morning of a cold Nebraska day. Sue is survived by daughter, Karen Wagner Donegan of Grapevine; son, Kurt Wagner (Marilyn) of Gilbert, Arizona; six grandchildren, Briana (Jake) of Gilbert, Arizona, Colleen Mahanna (Joe) and great-grandson Mason of Elk Grove Village, Illinois, Joseph Donegan of Grapevine, Peter Donegan of Austin, Stephen Donegan of Austin and Austin Wagner of Gilbert, Arizona; sisters, Mary Lou Diers (Charles) of Fremont, Nebraska, and Virginia Herout of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.