March 20, 1926 – March 18, 2019
Susan A. Zimmerman, 92 years, of Columbus, formerly of North Bend, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, in Columbus. Born March 20, 1926, in Bruno to James and Ida (Skala) Slegl.
Susan was raised in Bruno and Schuyler. She graduated Schuyler High School in 1945. She married Duane L. Zimmerman on Oct. 8, 1955, at the Methodist Church in David City. She was employed by Schuyler Dairy, Blevins Popcorn, and North Bend Central High School.
Susan was a member of the Methodist Church Administration Board, past President of United Methodist Women, past President of Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, past Matron of Order of Eastern Star Ruth Chapter 119, all in North Bend. She enjoyed working with flowers, crocheting, word puzzles and crafting.
Survived by son, Guy Zimmerman, Columbus; brother, Gilbert (Ann) Slegl, Mesa, Arizona; grandson, Justin Zimmerman, Fremont; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by parents; husband; son, Kermit D. Zimmerman; brothers, Alvin, Stanley, Delvin and Jimmie Slegl.
The funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend. Order of Eastern Star service to follow. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Friday, all at Moser’s in North Bend. Burial at Jackson Cemetery in Duncan.
Memorials to the North Bend Senior Center.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main St., North Bend, NE 68649 402-652-8159