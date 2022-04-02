August 15, 1955 – March 23, 2022

Susan Bartels Reid Bridgers, 66, loving wife of Joseph Britt Bridgers, died on March 23, 2022, after a courageous four-year battle with cancer.

Born in Omaha, Nebraska, on Aug. 15, 1955, Susan was a daughter of Ms. Doris Lang Lubker of Greenville and Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Lee Bartels of Smyrna, Georgia. As a teenager, Susan moved to Greenville, South Carolina, with her family. She graduated from JL Mann High School and the University of South Carolina. Susan was well-known for raising five sons and being a mother figure to many others. Her dinner table was always packed. With their many friends, her sons spent time at most every house in Greenville, making Susan uniquely familiar with the local housing market. It was only fitting that Susan later became a successful real estate agent with CB Caine.

Susan was a generous friend and constantly gave back to her church and community. She was a member of countless organizations throughout her lifetime, including serving as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees at her church and being a leader with the Greenville High School Booster Club. In the last several years, Susan served on the Advisory Board of Clement’s Kindness, an organization very near and dear to her heart. Susan was an active member of Buncombe Street United Methodist Church for many years. In recent years, her faith in Christ grew even stronger and she loved attending St. Paul’s Anglican Church with her husband and BSUMC’s Trinity Campus with her mother.

Susan had an unmatched energy for life and was never content to sit still, even up until her final days. From sunrise walks with friends to open houses, Susan’s days were also spent caring for her mother and spending quality time with her grandchildren, who lovingly called her Susu.

Susan was preceded in death by her first husband, Mr. Thomas Preston Reid. Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are her five sons, Jacob Preston Reid (Harley) of Greenville, Bennett Bartels Reid of Pittsburgh, Thomas Hunt “Hunter” Reid (May), Patrick John Reid (Casey) and William Kelsey Reid (Bailey), all of Greenville; stepdaughters, Rachel Lyle Bridgers of Greenville, Sherrod Bridgers Law (Jeremy) of Columbia, South Carolina, and Ellis Hutchison Bridgers of York, England, UK; a sister, Jeri Bartels Blair (Lee) of Weaverville, North Carolina; sisters-in-law, Anne Bryan Hanson (Phillip) of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Mary Sherrod Abrahamson (Kent) of Chicago; brothers-in-law, Grover Eugene “Raz” Reid Jr. (Kerry) of Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Kenneth Andrew Reid (Jane) of Greenville; 12 grandchildren, Annabelle, Hudson, Bennett, Davis, Miller, Bruce, Andrew, Leila, Kathryn Belle, Eliza, Kemp and Charlie Reid; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Monday, March 28, at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church in Greenville, South Carolina. Those that were unable to attend in person may view a live stream of the service at https://www.buncombestreetumc.org/funerals. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clement’s Kindness, 630 E Washington St, Suite A, Greenville, SC 29601 or www.clementskindness.org. Condolences may be expressed at www.thomasmcafee.com.