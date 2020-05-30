× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 15, 1950 – May 24, 2020

Susan C. Parkert passed away at Josie Harper Hospice House on Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Omaha, Nebraska, surrounded by her loved ones. She was 69 years old.

Preceded in death was her parents, Kenneth and Eleanor Sohl; and brother, Roger Sohl. Susan is survived by her brother, Kenneth Sohl (Janice); children, Zach Parkert (Beth) and Lana Parkert; along with 3 grandchildren, Alexa Parkert, Ella Parkert-Schmidt and Aiden Hillner.

Susan Parkert was born and raised in Hooper, Nebraska. She attended Hooper High School and graduated in 1968. She went on to cosmetology school and graduated in 1969.

Susan worked for Titan Machinery in Fremont, Nebraska, before she retired in 2016. She lived in Omaha during her retirement, spending time with her family and grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.