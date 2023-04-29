October 5, 1953 – April 26, 2023

Susan Faye Miller passed away April 26, 2023, at the age of 69 after a courageous battle with stage 4 cancer. She went to her heavenly home surrounded by family and friends.

Sue was born in Oakland, Nebraska, to Elmer and Helen Freed. Sue graduated from Oakland-Craig High School and attended college at Wayne State. She had three major careers before retirement: Pillsbury Grain, Cudahy Pepperoni Manufacturing, and Boys Town. Sue married Timothy C. Miller on Aug. 14, 1987, and gained three bonus sons: Josh, Adam, and Reed. They made their home in Omaha, Nebraska, and Logan, Iowa. Tim and Sue enjoyed traveling, music, and spending time with their family and friends. Sue was in many friend circles and rarely turned down an opportunity to see them.

Sue is survived by children and grandchildren: Josh (Hannah) of York, Barrett and Clare; Adam (Denise) of Broomfield, Colorado, Alexis, Ben and Chris; and Reed (Tia) of Johnson, Layla, Chase, and Quinn. Sue is also survived by sister-in-law, Gay (Marvin) Pesek of Eagle; brother-in-law, Kevin Miller of Lincoln; nieces, nephew, great-nieces, and many friends.

Sue was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sister, Kay Schaefer.

Sue’s wishes were to be cremated. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 3, from 6-8 p.m. at Heafey Hoffman Dworak Cutler Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Thursday, May 4, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Omaha National Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the funeral home. Memorials can be given to Boys Town or to her family for later designation.