February 20, 1951 – November 16, 2022

Susan J. Martens, 71 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Dunklau Gardens. She was born on Feb. 20, 1951, in Oakland, Nebraska, to Dale and Mardell (Klebe) Cline.

When Susan was 2, the family moved to Fremont. She graduated in 1969 from Fremont High School and attended Wayne State College. She married Kirk Martens on Nov. 18, 1976, in Fremont. Susan was employed with Vern’s Flowers for 17 years and was a paraprofessional at Howard Elementary School. She enjoyed shopping, and the outdoors; walking, fishing at the Anglers Club and attending the Fremont Moo Baseball games.

She is survived by her husband, Kirk; sons, Troy Martens and Ben Martens, both of Lincoln, Nebraska; brother, Steve (Mary) Cline of Lincoln; sisters, Lori (Robert) Smith of Fremont, Vickie (David) Moles of Bend, Oregon.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents.

The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation with family receiving friends is 5-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Moser’s. Burial at Memorial Cemetery following the service.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025