November 19, 1945 – October 15, 2019
Susan Jodel Raduenz, age 73, of Fremont passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Blair, Nebraska.
Susan was born on Nov. 19, 1945, to John and Della May (Claus) Raduenz in Omaha, Nebraska.
She graduated from Omaha North High School in 1963. After graduating from Wayne State College in 1966, Susan started her teaching career at McCool Junction High School until 1968.
From 1968 to 1971 she taught at West Point High School. In 1972-1977 her career led her to Guide Rock High School where she taught English for grades 9-12. From 1977-2004 Susan shared her knowledge with grades 7 and 9 at Logan View High School. She later worked as an aide at Cedar Bluffs High School from 2004-2014.
She coached journalism at West Point, speech at Guide Rock and Logan View.
Susan enjoyed traveling, camping, reading and hiking. Her hobbies included books, antiques and history.
There are no services scheduled.
