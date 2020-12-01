December 11, 1963 – November 30, 2020

Susan K. ‘Sue’ Kudlac, age 56, of Omaha died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Omaha.

Sue was born Dec. 11, 1963, in Fremont to Elden and Lois (Rabbass) Kudlac. She was raised in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School in 1982. Sue worked various jobs but last worked as a communications specialist at what is now Methodist Fremont Health from 1990 until 2005. Sue moved to Ambassador Health in Omaha in 2007.

Sue was a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed reading, movies, crafts and spending time on the computer.

Survivors: mother, Lois of Fremont; sisters, Linda Montgomery of Omaha, Cindy (Larry) Kruse of Ankeny, Iowa, Deby (Don) Nielsen of Fremont; nieces and nephews, DeAnna and Ken Moore, Laura Montgomery, Dana and Becky Nielsen, Eric Kruse and Shannon Cece, Lindsay and Jon Reams, Amanda and Dan Say; great-nieces and nephews, Leah, Ava, Grace, Jason, Kylie, Nora, Makayla, Lucas, Conner, Logan, Oliver and Theo.

There will be no services at this time, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church and School, Muscular Dystrophy Association or Multiple Sclerosis.

