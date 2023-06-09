July 2, 1955 – June 7, 2023

Susan M. (Tonjes) Robinson, age 67, of West Point died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa.

Susan was born July 2, 1955, to Norman and Norma (Koester) Tonjes at the West Point Hospital. She was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Scribner and confirmed at St. John’s Ridgeley Lutheran Church in rural Scribner.

Susan attended School District #12 and graduated from Scribner High School in 1973. She worked at Wimmer’s Meat Packing Plant for three years. Then she worked at Mutual of Omaha for 25 years and later made her home in West Point.

She married Earl Robinson on Feb. 14, 1981. They celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary before Earl passed away.

Susan enjoyed calling and playing Bingo. She also enjoyed fishing and camping.

Susan was preceded in death by her husband Earl and her father Norman. She is survived by her mother, Norma Tonjes; brother, Daniel (Carol) Tonjes; and sisters, Linda (Melvin) Deinert, Barbara (Mark) Svec and Pamela Tonjes; nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial in the Blair Cemetery will follow the lunch. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com.