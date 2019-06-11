Susan SamekFebruary 6, 1949 – May 25, 2019
Susan Samek, 70, of Brainard passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Butler County Healthcare Center in David City.
The memorial service will be Saturday, June 15, at 2 p.m. at Kracl Funeral Chapel, David City, with Jerry L. Kracl, speaker, officiating. Visitation is Saturday, June 15, from noon to 2 p.m. Military rites at the chapel following the service. Memorials to the family.
Susan C. Engquist was born Feb. 6, 1949, in Denver, Colorado. She was raised by her grandparents, Swan P. and Anna Engquist. She grew up in Fremont, attended schools there and graduated from Fremont High School in 1967. She enlisted in the United States Army and served stateside as well as overseas during the Vietnam Era. She also served two years in the reserves. Susan attended college and graduated with an associate’s degree in commercial art technology from SECC, Milford. Susan married Larry Samek on April 14, 1978, in Fremont. Susan was an amazing, talented artist and incredible cook and baker. Her grandchildren will forever miss her pumpkin bread.
She is survived by her husband, Larry of Brainard; daughter, Brienna (Ryan) Zakovec of Morse Bluff; son, Joel Samek of Omaha; and two grandchildren, Haley and Dustin Zakovec of Morse Bluff. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; brother, Truman; and many special aunts and uncles. She also adored “Buddy,” the family dog.