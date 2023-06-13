May 20, 1954 – June 2, 2023

Susan “Sue” Jane Stack, 69 years, of North Bend, Nebraska, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Tekamah.

Sue was born on May 20, 1954, to Paul and Melba (Beeler) Stack in Fremont, Nebraska. Sue was very talented making arts and crafts, including bead working and sewing. She was very proud of her many years of involvement with AA.

Sue was preceded by her parents; sisters, Pat Longwith, Pauline (Al) Hand, and Ada Marie Duke; sister-in-law, Carol Stack.

She is survived by her sister, Bonnie (Harry) Campbell; brother, Jerry Stack; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Chaplain Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moser’s. Visitation will continue 1 hour prior to the service.

Burial will take place at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.