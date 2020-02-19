Suzanne Mae Markey
Suzanne Mae Markey

Suzanne Mae Markey

July 12, 1959 – February 14, 2020

Suzanne Mae Markey, age 60, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Feb. 14, 2020, in Fremont, Nebraska.

She was born July 12, 1959, in Omaha, Nebraska, and graduated from Omaha South High School. In 2000, she married longtime friend Tom Markey and moved to Fremont. She loved traveling, fishing, her dogs and watching her grandkids’ sporting events.

Suzanne is preceded in death by her mother, Darlene (Petersen) Karas.

She is survived by her father, Walter Karas; husband, Tom Markey; children, Robert Pullum IV (Kimberly), Rachel Nelsen (Doug); brothers, Bud Karas (Whitney), Tim Karas, and Terry Karas (Kathy); 7 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, at Dugan Funeral Chapel from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 22, at Dugan Funeral Chapel at 9:30 a.m.

Memorials can be directed to the family or Methodist Fremont Hospice Care.

Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.

Dugan Funeral Chapel

402-721-2880

