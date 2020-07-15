Sybil J. Pavey
Died April 13, 2020
Sybil J. Pavey, age 77, of Omaha died April 13, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Luverna Brown, and son-in-law, Jed O’Leary. Survived by her husband, Rev. Norman Pavey of Omaha; daughter, Sarah O’Leary of Elkhorn, grandsons Jay and Ethan O’Leary of Elkhorn; and son, Christopher Pavey and husband, Michael Draper of Rockledge, Florida; brother, Donald and wife, Carolyn Brown of Estherville, Iowa, and nephews Luke Brown and wife Jill Eichner-Brown, and their children Garion and Ehlana of Earlham, Iowa, and Nathan and wife, Sara Brown and their children Parker and Sophia of Eagle Lake, Minnesota; and sister-in-law, Cynthia Pavey of West Hartford, Connecticut.
The memorial service is Friday, July 17, at Countryside Community Church, 13130 Faith Plaza, Omaha, at 10:30 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorials have been established to: Fremont Public Schools Foundation, Fremont, Nebraska, Luther College, Decorah, Iowa, and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Wells, Minnesota. The family would like to remind everyone to please wear a mask, and practice social distancing during the service.
