Sybil J. Pavey
View Comments

Sybil J. Pavey

{{featured_button_text}}
Sybil J. Pavey

Sybil J. Pavey

Died April 13, 2020

Sybil J. Pavey, age 77, of Omaha died April 13, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Luverna Brown, and son-in-law, Jed O’Leary. Survived by her husband, Rev. Norman Pavey of Omaha; daughter, Sarah O’Leary of Elkhorn, grandsons Jay and Ethan O’Leary of Elkhorn; and son, Christopher Pavey and husband, Michael Draper of Rockledge, Florida; brother, Donald and wife, Carolyn Brown of Estherville, Iowa, and nephews Luke Brown and wife Jill Eichner-Brown, and their children Garion and Ehlana of Earlham, Iowa, and Nathan and wife, Sara Brown and their children Parker and Sophia of Eagle Lake, Minnesota; and sister-in-law, Cynthia Pavey of West Hartford, Connecticut.

The memorial service is Friday, July 17, at Countryside Community Church, 13130 Faith Plaza, Omaha, at 10:30 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorials have been established to: Fremont Public Schools Foundation, Fremont, Nebraska, Luther College, Decorah, Iowa, and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Wells, Minnesota. The family would like to remind everyone to please wear a mask, and practice social distancing during the service.

Reichmuth Funeral Home

Omaha, NE

(402) 289-2222

To plant a tree in memory of Sybil Pavey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News