Tami was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Dwight and Eloise Robb; maternal grandparents, Frank and Hattie Swoboda; uncle, Dennis Stuchlik; and sister-in-law, Tera Pedersen.

There is no viewing, but the family will receive friends Tuesday, July 18, from 5-8 p.m. and her Celebration of Life held on Wednesday, July 19, at 10:30 a.m., both at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel (1249 E. 23rd St. Fremont).