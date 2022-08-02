February 18, 1980 – July 27, 2022

Tammy R. Callaway, 42, of Greenwood, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022. She was born Feb. 18, 1980, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Brian and Donna (Hendrix) Bertram. Tammy graduated from Fremont High School in 1998 and she worked for Valmont Industries in Valley, Nebraska.

She was united in marriage to Larry Callaway in 2007. Tammy enjoyed jet skiing, gardening, and especially loved spending time with her family and pet dogs.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Callaway; children, Mary Murray, Cynthia Callaway, Amanda Murray, Douglas Callaway; stepson, Josh Callaway; father, Brian Bertram; sisters, Teresa Frost, Tiffany Gaffney; and faithful pet dog, Bashful.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Brad Bertram; mother, Donna Bertram; and grandparents.

No services scheduled.

Memorials can be donated to any suicide prevention organization.

