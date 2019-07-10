{{featured_button_text}}
Tammy S. Sukstorf

April 3, 1967—July 7, 2019

The funeral service for Tammy S. Sukstorf, 52 years, of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs. Visitation will be Thursday, July 11, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Visitation will continue 1 hour prior to the service at church on Friday.

Burial will be at Union Cemetery near Cedar Bluffs.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for further designation.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 200 W. Main, Cedar Bluffs, NE 68015 402-628-3445

