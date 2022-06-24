Ted A. Teague of Lincoln, Nebraska, formerly of Omaha, passed away on May 23, 2022, at the age of 91. Ted was born in Rock Port, Missouri, on May 9, 1931, to Arthur Dale Teague and Marguerite Marie (Brugger) Teague. Ted was the fourth born child of 10. Ted was raised in Westboro, Missouri, and left high school early to join the U.S. military. Ted served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After the war, Ted settled in Omaha. On Feb. 14, 1954, he married his wife Barbara Ann (Leifert) Teague. Ted and Barbara had Gregory A. Teague. Ted worked as a firefighter with the city of Omaha and worked at UNMC, Dial REIT, and Ak-sar-ben after retiring from the city. Ted enjoyed traveling the country and spent many winters in Arizona. Ted loved gardening, fishing, and horse racing. He was passionate about family and had stated his life began the day he became a grandpa.