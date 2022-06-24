May 9, 1931 – May 23, 2022
Ted A. Teague of Lincoln, Nebraska, formerly of Omaha, passed away on May 23, 2022, at the age of 91. Ted was born in Rock Port, Missouri, on May 9, 1931, to Arthur Dale Teague and Marguerite Marie (Brugger) Teague. Ted was the fourth born child of 10. Ted was raised in Westboro, Missouri, and left high school early to join the U.S. military. Ted served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After the war, Ted settled in Omaha. On Feb. 14, 1954, he married his wife Barbara Ann (Leifert) Teague. Ted and Barbara had Gregory A. Teague. Ted worked as a firefighter with the city of Omaha and worked at UNMC, Dial REIT, and Ak-sar-ben after retiring from the city. Ted enjoyed traveling the country and spent many winters in Arizona. Ted loved gardening, fishing, and horse racing. He was passionate about family and had stated his life began the day he became a grandpa.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; son, Gregory; and his seven brothers and two sisters. Ted is survived by daughter-in-law, Dawn Teague of Lincoln; grandchildren, Celia Halos of Oxford North Carolina, and Cassandra Teague and Cherie Teague of Lincoln; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Ted’s memorial service will be held at Elim Lutheran Church in Hooper, Nebraska, on June 26 at 2 p.m. Ted is remembered for his big heart and generosity and is loved and missed by many.