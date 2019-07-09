Ted D. Bailey
December 19, 1932 – July 5, 2019
Ted D. Bailey, 86 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at Norfolk Care and Rehab at Norfolk, Nebraska. Ted was born Dec. 19, 1932, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Theodore R. and Marie (Sirianni) Bailey.
He served in the U.S. Air Force from Dec. 19, 1952, to June 9, 1956. He lived the majority of his life in Fremont. Ted was the owner and operator of Ted's Place in Fremont which is now known as RD's Place.
He was a member of the Fremont Airboat Club and NRD (National Resource District). He enjoyed fishing and being on the river.
He is survived by his sons, Kevin (Adriene) Bailey of Lake Forest, California, Ted (Marla) Bailey of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Michael Bailey of Portland, Oregon; and two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother and infant sister.
The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11, with Military Honors following the service, all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Deacon Joe Uhlik will officiate.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490