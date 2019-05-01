March 9, 1950 – April 29, 2019
Ted Strong, 69 years, of Fremont died Monday, April 29, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health. Ted was born March 9, 1950, in Omaha to Paul and Lucille (Hertel) Strong. He grew up in Fremont and was a 1969 graduate of Fremont High School. Ted married Deb Staab on Aug. 26, 1973, in Fremont. He was employed as a Field Service Tech for 25 plus years for Christensen Lumber Company. Ted was a member of the Elkhorn Valley Rifle Club and enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by wife, Deb; son, Graham of Fremont; daughter, Jess and husband, Russell Westergaard of Valley; sister, Darlene and husband, Dick Arnold of Grand Island; and three grandchildren, Henly, Flynn and Edith Westergaard.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Strong.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Memorial visitation on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.
