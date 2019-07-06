Teresa L. SteenblockOctober 25, 1962—July 1, 2019
Teresa L. Steenblock, 56 years, of Fremont, NE passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. She was born October 25, 1962 in Fremont, NE to Richard and Jane (Schnoor) McGahey.
Teresa graduated from Fremont High School, class of 1981. She worked in the health care field including: Fremont Health, Mariott, and Nye Legacy for 37 years. She enjoyed butterflies, sunsets on the pontoon, and traveling. She was a very hard working woman.
Teresa is survived by her son, Kyle Steenblock of Fremont, NE; uncle, Jim McGahey of Washington; aunt, Betty (Dalvin) Scheer of Fontanelle, NE, Shirley (Bob) Elrod of Fremont, NE; many cousins, and close friend, Rich Feekin
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11:30 AM, Wednesday July 10, 2019 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at Moser’s. Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate.
Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 402-721-4490